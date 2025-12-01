AIADMK Member Calls for Urgent Action on Delhi-NCR Air Pollution Crisis
An AIADMK member in the Rajya Sabha highlighted the worsening air pollution crisis in the Delhi-NCR region, urging government intervention. He emphasized that children and senior citizens are severely affected, with hospitals reporting increased respiratory cases. Despite meetings and efforts, the situation remains critical, demanding urgent, coordinated action.
An AIADMK member voiced deep concerns over the escalating air pollution in Delhi-NCR, highlighting its severe impact on children and the elderly. Hospitals are noting a significant rise in respiratory issues, he warned during a session in the Rajya Sabha.
M Thambidurai expressed frustration over annual promises of improvement that fail to materialize, especially as cold months exacerbate the pollution crisis. Protective measures indoors have become standard due to the persistent pollution.
Stressing the need for immediate governmental measures, Thambidurai criticized stubble burning, open waste burning, and unchecked traffic emissions as contributors. He called for more than temporary remedies to address this public health emergency effectively.
