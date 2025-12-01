Left Menu

Chennai Braces for More Downpour as Cyclone Ditwah Lingers

Chennai and nearby districts face severe rainfall due to the lingering effects of Cyclone Ditwah. Roads and residential areas are flooded, affecting traffic and daily life. The government responds with disaster relief efforts and the deployment of resources to address the inundation and assist affected communities.

Chennai, along with surrounding districts, continues to battle heavy rainfall as the remnants of Cyclone Ditwah persist, leading to widespread flooding. Key areas, including major highways and residential zones, bear the brunt of the waterlogging, causing significant disruption to daily life.

In response to the crisis, the Tamil Nadu government, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, has initiated disaster relief measures. The administration promises compensation for farmers impacted by the deluge in the Cauvery delta and assures that relief camps are well-equipped to support displaced residents.

Further complicating the situation, major traffic routes face bottlenecks, and a flood warning has been pronounced for the region. The weather authorities predict continued heavy rainfall, prompting the cancellation of flights and closure of schools, as relief efforts remain in high gear to tackle the ongoing challenges.

