Wall Street Wobbles: Inflation Concerns and Market Fluctuations

Wall Street's main indexes declined on Monday due to rising Treasury yields and decreased manufacturing activity. Cryptocurrency saw significant losses with bitcoin dropping 6.5%. Investors are closely monitoring data to anticipate the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision in December amid market volatility and economic uncertainties.

Updated: 01-12-2025 22:58 IST


On Monday, Wall Street experienced a downturn, largely driven by rising Treasury yields and weaker manufacturing activity in the U.S. Crypto stocks were notably impacted, with significant losses in Coinbase and Bitfarms, as bitcoin's value fell sharply.

Market participants are scrutinizing a wave of reports to predict the Federal Reserve's monetary policy in December. Potential leadership changes and inflation reports are fueling speculation about further rate cuts.

Investors are also digesting delayed economic indicators following a recent government shutdown, as interest rate decisions remain central to market movements, while global bond yields, especially in Japan, continue to rise.

