Wall Street Wobbles: Inflation Concerns and Market Fluctuations

On Monday, Wall Street experienced a downturn, largely driven by rising Treasury yields and weaker manufacturing activity in the U.S. Crypto stocks were notably impacted, with significant losses in Coinbase and Bitfarms, as bitcoin's value fell sharply.

Market participants are scrutinizing a wave of reports to predict the Federal Reserve's monetary policy in December. Potential leadership changes and inflation reports are fueling speculation about further rate cuts.

Investors are also digesting delayed economic indicators following a recent government shutdown, as interest rate decisions remain central to market movements, while global bond yields, especially in Japan, continue to rise.

