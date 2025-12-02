China Coast Guard expels Japanese fishing vessel from waters around Senkaku Islands
China Coast Guard on Tuesday expelled a Japanese fishing vessel that had "illegally" entered the waters of the Senkaku Islands it said in a statement, as tensions between the two Asian nations simmer over Taiwan.
China and Japan have repeatedly faced off over the Japan-administered island group, which Beijing calls the Diaoyu Islands and Tokyo calls the Senkaku Islands.
