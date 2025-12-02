Left Menu

China Coast Guard expels Japanese fishing vessel from waters around Senkaku Islands

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-12-2025 06:44 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 06:44 IST
China Coast Guard expels Japanese fishing vessel from waters around Senkaku Islands
  • Country:
  • China

China Coast Guard on Tuesday expelled a Japanese fishing vessel that had "illegally" entered the waters of the Senkaku Islands it said in a statement, as tensions between the two Asian nations simmer over Taiwan.

China and Japan have repeatedly faced off over the Japan-administered island group, which Beijing calls the Diaoyu Islands and Tokyo calls the Senkaku Islands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
S&P Global Ratings upgrades outlook on Vedanta Resources to 'positive' from 'stable'

S&P Global Ratings upgrades outlook on Vedanta Resources to 'positive' from ...

 India
2
Red Fort blast case: Accused Amir Rashid Ali produced in Patiala House Court.

Red Fort blast case: Accused Amir Rashid Ali produced in Patiala House Court...

 India
3
Govt ready to discuss electoral roll revision in RS, but Opposition can't set timeline: Rijiju

Govt ready to discuss electoral roll revision in RS, but Opposition can't se...

 India
4
EXPLAINER-What is India's politically contentious Sanchar Saathi cyber safety app?

EXPLAINER-What is India's politically contentious Sanchar Saathi cyber safet...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025