Delhi Assembly to go fully paperless in upcoming Winter Session: Speaker

The training session included officials from the departments of social welfare, welfare for SC and ST, law and justice, labour, employment, development, art, culture and language, tourism, industries, food and supplies, and environment, forest and wildlife. Officials from the remaining departments will receive digital training on Wednesday to ensure complete preparedness ahead of the Winter Session.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 20:03 IST
Delhi Assembly to go fully paperless in upcoming Winter Session: Speaker
Paper submissions, Bills and questions will go fully digital in the upcoming Winter Session of Delhi Assembly, Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Tuesday.

IT department officials on Tuesday provided hands-on training to officials from various departments on the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) for the upcoming Winter Session, expected to commence later this month.

The NeVA platform aims to bring greater efficiency, accessibility and sustainability to legislative procedures by digitising House business, and providing real-time access to documents, officials said earlier.

Gupta said the digital transition will eliminate large volumes of paper used earlier for legislative procedures. He stressed that bundles of questions and answers, Bills, and papers laid on the table, special mentions, and other Assembly businesses that once came in printed form will now be processed entirely through the NeVA digital module, ensuring timely, efficient, and fully-accountable communication between the government departments and the Assembly.

Interacting with the officials, Gupta urged them to adopt the application efficiently, saying the transformation will benefit the departments and the functioning of the Assembly.

"Every document we digitise is a promise we keep to the environment,'' Gupta said during the interaction at the Delhi Assembly.

