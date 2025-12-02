Delhi: MCD clears key measures to tackle pollution; mayor orders immediate action

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday approved several measures aimed at tightening pollution control across the city, with Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh directing officials to initiate ''concrete, time-bound and result-oriented'' action against rising air and dust pollution.

Chairing a nearly-four-hour House meeting, the mayor said councillors from both the ruling and opposition benches shared practical suggestions, stressing that pollution has become a ''serious challenge'' for Delhi.

''For us, the opinions of both sides are equally important and we welcome every suggestion,'' Singh said, noting that the House functions in a constructive and cooperative environment.

According to the mayor, the corporation will prioritise strict monitoring of construction sites, prevent instances of garbage and leaf burning, intensify dust-control measures along roads and conduct special cleanliness drives in vulnerable areas.

He said night and early-morning patrolling teams have already been deployed in all wards to ensure immediate action against any violation, including the burning of waste, dry leaves or biomass.

Officials have also been instructed to expedite road repair and patchwork to reduce dust emissions, one of the major contributors to Delhi's particulate pollution.

Singh said several citizen-centric proposals were passed at the meeting, which he said would help strengthen sanitation services, improve civic amenities and boost the corporation's operational efficiency.

Reaffirming the MCD's commitment, the mayor said improving the air quality and public health remains a top priority.

''The cooperation shown by councillors on an issue as sensitive as pollution reflects our collective resolve to make Delhi cleaner, safer and more livable,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)