Left Menu

Delhi: MCD clears key measures to tackle pollution; mayor orders immediate action

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 20:08 IST
Delhi: MCD clears key measures to tackle pollution; mayor orders immediate action
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday approved several measures aimed at tightening pollution control across the city, with Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh directing officials to initiate ''concrete, time-bound and result-oriented'' action against rising air and dust pollution.

Chairing a nearly-four-hour House meeting, the mayor said councillors from both the ruling and opposition benches shared practical suggestions, stressing that pollution has become a ''serious challenge'' for Delhi.

''For us, the opinions of both sides are equally important and we welcome every suggestion,'' Singh said, noting that the House functions in a constructive and cooperative environment.

According to the mayor, the corporation will prioritise strict monitoring of construction sites, prevent instances of garbage and leaf burning, intensify dust-control measures along roads and conduct special cleanliness drives in vulnerable areas.

He said night and early-morning patrolling teams have already been deployed in all wards to ensure immediate action against any violation, including the burning of waste, dry leaves or biomass.

Officials have also been instructed to expedite road repair and patchwork to reduce dust emissions, one of the major contributors to Delhi's particulate pollution.

Singh said several citizen-centric proposals were passed at the meeting, which he said would help strengthen sanitation services, improve civic amenities and boost the corporation's operational efficiency.

Reaffirming the MCD's commitment, the mayor said improving the air quality and public health remains a top priority.

''The cooperation shown by councillors on an issue as sensitive as pollution reflects our collective resolve to make Delhi cleaner, safer and more livable,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Hunt for missing flight MH370 to resume this month, Malaysia says 

UPDATE 2-Hunt for missing flight MH370 to resume this month, Malaysia says 

 Global
2
RPF head constable shot dead by colleague in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

RPF head constable shot dead by colleague in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

 India
3
Delhi MCD bypolls: BJP candidate wins Chandni Chowk; counting underway in 11 wards

Delhi MCD bypolls: BJP candidate wins Chandni Chowk; counting underway in 11...

 India
4
Rajasthan: Soldier dies after Army tank sinks in Indira Gandhi canal

Rajasthan: Soldier dies after Army tank sinks in Indira Gandhi canal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025