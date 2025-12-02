Left Menu

Rupee depreciation against major world currencies good for economy: Rajiv Kumar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 89.70, then lost its ground and fell to a record intraday low of 90.00 against the US dollar, down 47 paise over its previous close.At the end of trade on Tuesday, the rupee settled at a record low of 89.96 against the greenback, down 43 paise over its previous close.On Monday, the rupee depreciated by eight paise to close at 89.53 against the US dollar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 20:21 IST
Rupee depreciation against major world currencies good for economy: Rajiv Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The rupee depreciation against major world currencies is good for the economy as it encourages labour-intensive exports from India, increases foreign exchange earnings and generates more jobs, former Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Tuesday.

The eminent economist further said it is high time that a so-called 'strong rupee' is seen as the symbol of economic strength.

''Nothing to worry about rupee depreciating against major world currencies. In fact, it is good for the economy as it encourages labour-intensive exports from India, increases foreign exchange earnings and generates more jobs,'' Kumar said in a post on X.

The rupee hit the psychological 90-a-dollar level in intraday trade before settling 43 paise down at an all-time low of 89.96 against the US dollar on Tuesday, largely owing to continued short-covering from speculators and sustained importer demand for the American currency.

''The macho rupee syndrome should be discarded immediately. Let's try and change this public narrative, which is detrimental to the country,'' he added. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 89.70, then lost its ground and fell to a record intraday low of 90.00 against the US dollar, down 47 paise over its previous close.

At the end of trade on Tuesday, the rupee settled at a record low of 89.96 against the greenback, down 43 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee depreciated by eight paise to close at 89.53 against the US dollar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Hunt for missing flight MH370 to resume this month, Malaysia says 

UPDATE 2-Hunt for missing flight MH370 to resume this month, Malaysia says 

 Global
2
RPF head constable shot dead by colleague in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

RPF head constable shot dead by colleague in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

 India
3
Delhi MCD bypolls: BJP candidate wins Chandni Chowk; counting underway in 11 wards

Delhi MCD bypolls: BJP candidate wins Chandni Chowk; counting underway in 11...

 India
4
Rajasthan: Soldier dies after Army tank sinks in Indira Gandhi canal

Rajasthan: Soldier dies after Army tank sinks in Indira Gandhi canal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025