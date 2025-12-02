Left Menu

CM Naidu proposes metal cluster in north Andhra

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 02-12-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 22:10 IST
CM Naidu proposes metal cluster in north Andhra
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday proposed establishing a metal cluster in North Andhra, citing Visakhapatnam's rapid industrial growth.

The chief minister reviewed mining activities in the state and emphasised strengthening the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation to enhance revenues, following the Odisha mining model.

"Officials should focus on value addition to mining products through exports and domestic usage, and a metal cluster should be set up in the North Andhra region, keeping in view the rapid industrial growth in Visakhapatnam," Naidu said in a press release.

Officials briefed Naidu on measures to curb unauthorised mining using drones and Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) surveillance, and highlighted key minerals such as limestone, beach sand, iron ore, manganese, quartz, silica sand, clay, and granite.

They added that discussions with the Centre would be pursued to seek incentives for mining companies, while also prioritising futuristic minerals in consultation with experts.

Naidu directed officials to ensure adequate construction materials for Amaravati capital works and coordinate with district collectors to supply the required quantities to the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RPF head constable shot dead by colleague in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

RPF head constable shot dead by colleague in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

 India
2
Delhi MCD bypolls: BJP candidate wins Chandni Chowk; counting underway in 11 wards

Delhi MCD bypolls: BJP candidate wins Chandni Chowk; counting underway in 11...

 India
3
Rajasthan: Soldier dies after Army tank sinks in Indira Gandhi canal

Rajasthan: Soldier dies after Army tank sinks in Indira Gandhi canal

 India
4
BJP candidate Anita Jain wins Shalimar Bagh B ward earlier held by CM Rekha Gupta; Cong wins Sangam Vihar A ward in MCD bypolls.

BJP candidate Anita Jain wins Shalimar Bagh B ward earlier held by CM Rekha ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025