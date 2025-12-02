CM Naidu proposes metal cluster in north Andhra

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday proposed establishing a metal cluster in North Andhra, citing Visakhapatnam's rapid industrial growth.

The chief minister reviewed mining activities in the state and emphasised strengthening the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation to enhance revenues, following the Odisha mining model.

"Officials should focus on value addition to mining products through exports and domestic usage, and a metal cluster should be set up in the North Andhra region, keeping in view the rapid industrial growth in Visakhapatnam," Naidu said in a press release.

Officials briefed Naidu on measures to curb unauthorised mining using drones and Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) surveillance, and highlighted key minerals such as limestone, beach sand, iron ore, manganese, quartz, silica sand, clay, and granite.

They added that discussions with the Centre would be pursued to seek incentives for mining companies, while also prioritising futuristic minerals in consultation with experts.

Naidu directed officials to ensure adequate construction materials for Amaravati capital works and coordinate with district collectors to supply the required quantities to the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA).

