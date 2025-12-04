DDA's owes Rs 17,000 cr in liabilities, over 34,000 of its flats unsold: Lok Sabha told

Liabilities of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) stood at around Rs 17,000 crore till March this year, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said that DDA informed the ministry that all liabilities were being paid timely.

The minister said no mismanagement or administrative inefficiency has been observed in the land-owning agency.

According to the table shared by him, DDA's liabilities stood at Rs 16,987.98 crore till March 31, 2025.

The agency also shared updated data on its housing inventory in Narela.

Out of 62,801 flats constructed in the sub-city, 31,314 have been allotted so far, while 31,487 units remain unsold, he said, adding that the total number of unsold inventory of DDA flats in Delhi is 34,052.

The minister said that a total of 1,026 MIG two BHK flats in Karkardooma under DDA Towering Heights Karkardooma Housing Scheme 2025 will be offered in the current financial year.

He said that 3,666 flats, including 900 HIG (3-BHK), 1,750 MIG (2-BHK) and 1,016 EWS flats in Pocket 11, Sector A1 to A4, Narela, are also likely to be offered in this financial year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)