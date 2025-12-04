Left Menu

J'khand: Over 1,000 people to be evacuated after 'poisonous' gas leak from Dhanbad underground mines

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 04-12-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 21:26 IST
J'khand: Over 1,000 people to be evacuated after 'poisonous' gas leak from Dhanbad underground mines
  • Country:
  • India

Over 1,000 residents in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district will be shifted to safer locations, following the incident of a ''poisonous gas leak'' from underground mines, officials said on Thursday.

A woman allegedly died on Wednesday, while 12 people fell sick after "carbon monoxide" leaked from such mines in different places of Kenduadih Basti in the district, they said.

The exact cause of the woman's death, however, is yet to be ascertained and it could only be confirmed after receiving the postmortem report, the officials said.

Soon after the incident, the Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) started eviction of people from the "danger zones", they said.

The area is a declared 'danger zone' due to underground mine fires.

The company also pasted notices on walls of houses in the locality, asking people to vacate at the earliest, an official said.

BCCL's Putki-Balihati Colliery Area GM G C Saha told reporters that three ambulances have been kept on standy in the basti to deal with any emergency situation.

"The company is making arrangments to shift the residents to safer places. For safety of life and property, we have already requested them to leave the dangerous zone," Saha said. He also said that all leakage points of gas emission have now been plugged.

The BCCL management swung into action on Wednesday evening, after over a dozen residents of Rajput Basti reportedly complained of vomiting, headache and breathlessness-related complications.

According to a 2019 survey, around 946 families reside in close to 595 under ground mine fire and subsidence-prone areas of the Jharia coalfield, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US STOCKS-Wall Street mostly flat as Fed watchers digest jobs data

US STOCKS-Wall Street mostly flat as Fed watchers digest jobs data

 Global
2
Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World Cup

Soccer-FIFA eyes referee body cams and faster offside calls for 2026 World C...

 United States
3
Soccer-Saudi Arabia dream big for 2026 World Cup

Soccer-Saudi Arabia dream big for 2026 World Cup

 Global
4
UPDATE 7-Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others quit in protest

UPDATE 7-Israel cleared to stay in Eurovision; Spain, Ireland and others qui...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025