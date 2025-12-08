Unraveling the Universe: The Discovery of the Largest-Spinning Cosmic Filament

Scientists have identified the largest spinning structure ever observed in the cosmos, a colossal filament comprising hundreds of galaxies, gas, and dark matter within the universe's macrostructure known as the cosmic web.

Located 140 million light-years from Earth, this filament has been primarily observed using the MeerKAT radio telescope array in South Africa. Measuring around 50 million light-years in length and 117,000 light-years in width, the filament far exceeds the size of our Milky Way, itself part of a cosmic web filament.

The study, led by astrophysicists from the University of Cambridge and Oxford, revealed this filament spins with a velocity of about 246,000 miles per hour. The research signifies a leap in our cosmic understanding, forecasting the potential discovery of similarly enormous structures as detection methods improve.

(With inputs from agencies.)