Pioneering Zoologist Iain Douglas-Hamilton Passes Away at 83

Renowned British-born zoologist Iain Douglas-Hamilton, a pivotal figure in elephant conservation, has died in Kenya at the age of 83. His group, Save the Elephants, confirmed the news.

Douglas-Hamilton's decades-long efforts in using technology to combat elephant poaching have left an indelible mark on wildlife protection. His groundbreaking work led to the 1989 international ban on ivory trade, a crucial step in preserving Africa's elephant population.

He not only pioneered new methods for conservation but also inspired a generation of conservationists. Douglas-Hamilton's legacy will continue through his family and the countless people he empowered and influenced over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)