Left Menu

Pioneering Zoologist Iain Douglas-Hamilton Passes Away at 83

Renowned zoologist Iain Douglas-Hamilton, known for his pioneering conservation efforts to protect elephants, has passed away at the age of 83. He was instrumental in fighting the ivory poaching crisis, leading to an international ivory trade ban, and inspiring the global conservation community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:45 IST
Pioneering Zoologist Iain Douglas-Hamilton Passes Away at 83
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Renowned British-born zoologist Iain Douglas-Hamilton, a pivotal figure in elephant conservation, has died in Kenya at the age of 83. His group, Save the Elephants, confirmed the news.

Douglas-Hamilton's decades-long efforts in using technology to combat elephant poaching have left an indelible mark on wildlife protection. His groundbreaking work led to the 1989 international ban on ivory trade, a crucial step in preserving Africa's elephant population.

He not only pioneered new methods for conservation but also inspired a generation of conservationists. Douglas-Hamilton's legacy will continue through his family and the countless people he empowered and influenced over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025