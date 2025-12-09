Left Menu

Eviction Controversy as Toxic Gas Leak Threatens Dhanbad Community

BCCL has issued eviction notices in Rajput Basti, Dhanbad, due to harmful gas emissions. The residents resist relocation, demanding gas control instead. Alternative housing is offered, but concerns persist over livelihood. Local officials take safety measures following two fatalities and numerous health complaints linked to the emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhanbad | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:38 IST
Eviction Controversy as Toxic Gas Leak Threatens Dhanbad Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) has issued eviction notices in the Rajput Basti of Putki Balihari in Dhanbad due to continuous emission of poisonous gases over the last eight days.

The General Manager of Putki Balihari Colliery Area, J K Mehta, emphasized the immediate need for evacuation following an assessment by the Directorate General of Mines Safety, which declared the area hazardous due to the gas leakage. Despite BCCL's efforts, conditions have not improved significantly.

Residents of Rajput Basti resisted eviction, demanding that BCCL manage the gas leak rather than relocating them. Meanwhile, the Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner, Aditya Ranjan, reported that alternative housing is being arranged for affected families. Increased safety measures have been implemented due to the leak's health impact, which includes two fatalities and numerous complaints among locals.,

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025