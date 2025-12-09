Eviction Controversy as Toxic Gas Leak Threatens Dhanbad Community

The Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) has issued eviction notices in the Rajput Basti of Putki Balihari in Dhanbad due to continuous emission of poisonous gases over the last eight days.

The General Manager of Putki Balihari Colliery Area, J K Mehta, emphasized the immediate need for evacuation following an assessment by the Directorate General of Mines Safety, which declared the area hazardous due to the gas leakage. Despite BCCL's efforts, conditions have not improved significantly.

Residents of Rajput Basti resisted eviction, demanding that BCCL manage the gas leak rather than relocating them. Meanwhile, the Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner, Aditya Ranjan, reported that alternative housing is being arranged for affected families. Increased safety measures have been implemented due to the leak's health impact, which includes two fatalities and numerous complaints among locals.,

