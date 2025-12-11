Left Menu

U.S. Deficit Declines Despite Trade Tariffs

The U.S. government saw a significant reduction in its budget deficit, largely due to increased revenues from tariffs, as reported by the Treasury Department. The November deficit stood at $173 billion, down over 50% from the previous year. Delays in payments after a government shutdown and trade tariffs agreements are factors influencing these figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 00:30 IST
U.S. Deficit Declines Despite Trade Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising turn of financial events, the U.S. government reported a significantly reduced budget deficit of $173 billion for November, reflecting an over 50% decrease compared to the same month in 2024. The Treasury Department attributed this drop partly to heightened revenues from tariffs on imports.

With customs duties contributing $30.76 billion last month, a record was set for November revenues, totaling $336 billion. These figures emerge amid ongoing negotiations and adjustments to trade tariffs under President Donald Trump's administration, which have impacted economic forecasts.

Despite these changes, the Congressional Budget Office has revised its estimates on tariff impacts, suggesting a 25% decrease in projected deficit reductions over the coming decade. The data highlights economic complexities and the role of fiscal policy in managing the national deficit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025