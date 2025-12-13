Left Menu

Communities Brace for Levee Failures Amid Historic Pacific Northwest Flooding

Communities along the Skagit River in Washington brace for potential levee failures amidst historic flooding. Following severe rain, the National Guard aids evacuations, emphasizing the risk of extensive flooding if levees fail. Affected areas extend from Oregon to British Columbia, impacting infrastructure and residents.

Residents of towns along the swollen Skagit River in western Washington prepared for possible levee failures on Friday, with National Guard troops aiding evacuations after significant flooding in the Pacific Northwest. The entire town of Burlington, home to about 9,200 people near Puget Sound, was evacuated after the river hit an unprecedented crest of nearly 38 feet.

No casualties or missing persons were reported, according to Karina Shagren, spokesperson for the state's emergency management division. The Skagit River flood plain, a rural region hosting around 78,000 people north of Seattle, was issued a Level 3 evacuation notice urging immediate relocation to higher ground, affecting approximately 100,000 residents statewide.

As conditions began to improve on Friday, the National Weather Service warned of possible levee failures due to high-water pressure in the river basin, threatening extensive flooding of streets, homes, and farmland. Dramatic aerial footage from CNN depicted entire communities submerged in deep, muddy waters as the area faced the consequences of an atmospheric river storm earlier in the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

