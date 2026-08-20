Iranian Diplomat Criticizes Trump's 'Economic D-Day' Measures

In a sharp rebuke to US President Donald Trump's aggressive economic tactics against Iran, Iran's Consul General in Mumbai, Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh, has described the measures as indicative of Washington's diminishing power. Trump had unveiled what he termed the 'MOST CRUSHING ECONOMIC OPERATION EVER TAKEN AGAINST ANY COUNTRY,' threatening 'TREMENDOUS Economic Consequences' for nations aiding the Islamic Republic.

Motlagh, during an interview with ANI, criticized America's use of intimidation tactics, highlighting Trump's resort to threats and efforts to involve US allies in a campaign against Tehran. According to Motlagh, these actions underscore US weakness and failings, particularly noting that Iran continues to resist such pressures.

Despite Trump's stern warnings to nations maintaining economic ties with Iran, the Iranian diplomat remains confident that countries with economic interests in Iran will coordinate to sustain their dealings. As the situation escalates, Trump's intention to halt Iran's nuclear capabilities and economic activities has further strained US-Iran relations.