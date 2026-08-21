IndyCar Roars into DC: High-Speed History on the Streets

IndyCar's Freedom 250 to race in Washington for America's 250th anniversary, NFL approves $9.6B Seahawks sale, Diamondbacks put Ketel Marte on IL, Mariners promote prospect Kade Anderson, Cardinals beat Reds with error, Jacob deGrom hits 2,000 strikeouts, and Jordan Burroughs returns to wrestling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 13:28 IST
IndyCar Roars into DC: High-Speed History on the Streets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

IndyCar takes center stage in Washington, D.C. this weekend with the Freedom 250, marking a first as open-wheel cars zip through the nation's capital, celebrating America's 250th birthday. The course, spanning 1.7 miles and seven turns, will feature iconic landmarks.

In NFL news, the $9.6 billion sale of the Seattle Seahawks to Vinod Khosla has been recommended for approval by key committees. Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks have placed Ketel Marte on the injured list, following an in-person meeting over his recent absence.

In baseball, the Seattle Mariners are gearing up to debut top prospect Kade Anderson. Additionally, the St. Louis Cardinals clinched a win over the Cincinnati Reds following a pivotal ninth-inning error. In other highlights, Jacob deGrom quickly reached 2,000 career strikeouts, and Jordan Burroughs revives his wrestling career with Real American Freestyle.

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