Sydney's Sorrow: The Aftermath of Australia's Deadliest Shooting

Sydney is in mourning following a mass shooting that claimed 15 lives during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration. Authorities are investigating the alleged father-son perpetrators, suspected of ISIS ties. Funerals have begun, and the community, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, is seeking to address rising antisemitism.

Sydney's Sorrow: The Aftermath of Australia's Deadliest Shooting
Sydney is plunged into mourning after a tragic mass shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration left 15 people dead. The incident is Australia's deadliest mass shooting in three decades, and it has fueled concerns about escalating antisemitism and violent extremism in the nation.

Police are focusing their investigation on Sajid Akram and his son, Naveed, who have alleged links to ISIS. Sajid was killed in a shootout, while Naveed, currently in a hospital, is expected to be questioned once he's medically cleared. The Jewish community is beginning to hold funerals, including for Rabbi Eli Schlanger, known for his community service.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his commitment to combating antisemitism and extremism, amidst criticism over the government's response. The attack claimed diverse victims, including a Holocaust survivor and a young girl. A minute's silence was observed at Bondi Beach, as the community grieves.

