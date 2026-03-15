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Major Blow to Extremism: 11 Maoists Surrender in Odisha

Eleven Maoists, including a high-ranking member with a bounty of Rs 22 lakh, surrendered to Odisha Police, marking a significant step towards weakening left-wing extremism in the region. The surrender underscores the success of security operations and the government’s commitment to a Maoist-free state by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 15-03-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 17:31 IST
Major Blow to Extremism: 11 Maoists Surrender in Odisha
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In a significant development for regional security, eleven Maoists, including a Divisional Committee Member with a bounty of Rs 22 lakh, surrendered to the Odisha Police in Kalahandi district. Odisha DGP Y B Khurania lauded the move as evidence of the waning influence of extremist ideology.

These individuals, part of the BGN division of the banned CPI(Maoist), were integral to operations in Odisha and adjoining states. Their surrender indicates a weakening of Maoist morale and resources, attributed to sustained security operations by law enforcement agencies.

The state government promises extensive rehabilitation support, including monetary compensation, vocational training, and societal reintegration support to these surrendered Maoists. This marks an impactful stride towards the scheduled eradication of Maoism in Odisha and sets a precedent for future surrenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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