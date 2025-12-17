Minister Reviews NCR Pollution Plans, Orders Strong Actions to Cut Air Pollution

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav chaired a high-level review meeting today to assess the Action Plans of Municipal Bodies of Delhi and Sonipat aimed at tackling air pollution across Delhi–NCR. This was the third meeting in a structured series of reviews following the Minister’s directive on 3 December 2025 to evaluate municipal strategies through prescribed parameters and formats.

The Minister reiterated that tackling NCR’s pollution crisis requires a “Whole-of-Government” and “Whole-of-Society” approach, calling on officials to stay connected with ground realities and identify major pollution sources to design practical, implementable and outcome-oriented solutions. He emphasised that improving the global perception of Delhi as a world capital must remain a priority.

Strict Directions on Construction, Demolition and Enforcement

Shri Yadav announced strong regulatory measures targeting construction and demolition (C&D) activities—one of the major contributors to particulate pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Key Directives Issued:

No C&D work allowed unless waste handling and processing facilities are available within 10 km of the site.

Ban on demolition activities during the peak pollution months (October to December), with immediate instructions pending formal rule amendments.

Launch of intensive inspection drives across NCR cities, with strict action against violators.

The Minister clarified that enforcement should prioritise major polluters rather than penalising ordinary citizens, stating:“Challans should not be an end in itself. Motivate stakeholders, persuade the public, and act firmly against defaulters.”

Traffic Congestion, Parking Reforms and Vehicle Restrictions

To reduce emissions caused by traffic congestion, Shri Yadav issued directives focused on systematic traffic management in Delhi:

Proper evaluation and placement of multi-level parking facilities to prevent them from becoming new congestion points.

Removal of illegal parking and encroachments from 62 identified traffic hotspots.

Creation of signal-free road corridors during peak hours (9–11 am, 4–7 pm), planned in coordination with Delhi Police.

Restriction of vehicles below BS-IV standards on these corridors.

Measures to curb unplanned urban expansion, and promotion of last-mile connectivity for residents of high-rise buildings to enhance usage of public transport and minimise private vehicle traffic.

The Minister also suggested expanding waste-to-energy plants at existing municipal solid waste dump sites and identifying open spaces for greening, including public adoption of parks and water bodies.

Legacy Waste Clearance, Urban Reforms and Encroachment Solutions

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was directed to adopt a 360-degree reform strategy, integrating:

Legislative reforms

Targeted enforcement

Alternative settlement models for people living and working in encroachments

The Minister referenced the voluntary relocation models used in tiger reserves to show how humane, consultative approaches can eliminate pollution and congestion hotspots.

Key Waste Management Goals:

Fast-track clearance of legacy waste at Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur, with visible progress targeted by end of 2026.

Removal of stray animals from roads to improve safety and traffic flow.

Industrial Pollution Monitoring:

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) was asked to examine PNG production and consumption bills of industries to verify their compliance with the transition to cleaner fuels.

Behavioural Change, Public Engagement and CSR Support

Shri Yadav stressed that lasting improvement in NCR’s air quality requires public participation, behavioural change, and community empowerment.

Key Awareness and Support Measures:

Focus IEC (Information, Education, Communication) campaigns on industries, builders and other actual pollution contributors.

CAQM to revise IEC guidelines to target high-impact groups.

Encourage CSR-supported distribution of clean heating devices to workers to prevent burning of biomass and municipal waste during winter.

Promote citizen-driven greening efforts and local initiatives to maintain public spaces.

The Minister set an ambitious target—a 40% reduction in AQI levels within one year—and urged all agencies to operate in mission mode.

Presence of Senior Officials

The meeting was attended by top-level representatives, including:

Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Chairman, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)

Senior officers of MoEFCC, CPCB and DPCC

Secretary (Environment & Forest), Government of NCT of Delhi

Municipal Commissioners of Delhi and Sonipat

Their participation reflects the growing institutional commitment to coordinated, science-based and community-driven solutions to NCR’s persistent air quality challenges.