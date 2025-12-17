Left Menu

SPA Group's Vision: Transformative Real Estate Projects for 2026-27

SPA Group has unveiled its ambitious roadmap for 2026-27, with plans for four major residential and lifestyle projects in the city, investing approximately Rs 2,000 crore. These projects emphasize experience-led living and will include a nature-immersive venue called Vismaya for weddings and corporate events.

SPA Group's Vision: Transformative Real Estate Projects for 2026-27
SPA Group, a leading real estate developer, has announced an ambitious roadmap up to 2026-27. The plan includes developing four significant residential and lifestyle projects within the city, with an expected investment of around Rs 2,000 crore.

The proposed projects aim to shift towards experience-led, hospitality-inspired living that caters to modern urban families. They will be master-planned developments in strategic locations such as Sarjapur Road, Hoskote, New Whitefield Road, and North Bengaluru over the next two to three years.

The company envisions communities with expansive open spaces, low-density living, and cutting-edge amenities. These developments emphasize sustainability and seamless community integration with ready infrastructure and partner-led services. Furthermore, SPA Group plans to introduce 'Vismaya', a premium, nature-immersive venue for weddings and corporate events.

