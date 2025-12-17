Left Menu

Delhi Tightens Air Pollution Control with New Vehicle Regulations

Delhi government introduces stringent measures to combat air pollution, enforcing 'no PUCC, no fuel' policy and banning non-Delhi vehicles below BS VI. Measures include car-pooling app, enhanced metro services, and infrastructure upgrades to manage traffic and pollution. Collaborative regional efforts aim to improve air quality levels.

Updated: 17-12-2025 20:35 IST
The Delhi government is set to implement strict anti-pollution measures starting Thursday, with its 'no Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), no fuel' rule taking center stage. Over 537 police personnel will enforce these rules at fuel pumps across the city, aiming to curb vehicular emissions.

In a bid to reduce pollution levels, non-Delhi vehicles below BS VI standards will be prohibited from entering the national capital. The initiative is part of a broader scheme by the BJP administration, which also includes developing an app to promote car-pooling and reduce traffic congestion.

Authorities plan to coordinate with neighboring states, engage in infrastructure enhancements, and introduce more electric buses to improve air quality. Meanwhile, Delhi Metro is increasing its train frequency, and other public transport measures are underway to encourage reduced reliance on private vehicles.

