Left Menu

Ensuring American Lunar Ascendancy: Trump's Second Term Space Vision

President Trump's new executive order emphasizes a U.S. return to the moon by 2028, consolidates space policy under his science adviser, and aims for American space superiority. It calls for new space security strategies and aims to establish a permanent lunar outpost by 2030 amidst competition with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 08:07 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 08:07 IST
Ensuring American Lunar Ascendancy: Trump's Second Term Space Vision
Trump

In a bold move to assert American dominance in space exploration, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order with a goal of landing humans back on the moon by 2028. This executive order marks a significant shift in U.S. space policy, aiming to defend against potential space weapon threats while reorganizing national space strategy under the leadership of Trump's science adviser, Michael Kratsios.

The order titled 'ENSURING AMERICAN SPACE SUPERIORITY' mandates the Pentagon and U.S. intelligence agencies to devise a comprehensive space security strategy. It also urges efficiency among private contractors and aims to develop missile-defense technologies. A notable change affects the National Space Council's structure, aligning it under the White House's Office of Technology Policy.

Trump's ambitious lunar timeline echoes his previous attempt for a 2024 moon landing but acknowledges earlier pragmatic delays. The 2028 target, part of NASA's Artemis program, is positioned in geopolitical rivalry with China's 2030 moon plans. However, financial constraints, including a proposed 25% budget cut for NASA, underscore the challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025