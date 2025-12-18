Left Menu

Jared Isaacman Confirmed as NASA Administrator

The U.S. Senate confirmed billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman as NASA's 15th administrator. Known for advocating Mars missions, Isaacman was previously associated with Elon Musk's SpaceX. He emphasized the urgency of surpassing China's lunar ambitions by 2028 during his confirmation hearing.

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman as NASA's 15th administrator, approving him in a 67-30 vote. Isaacman, a staunch advocate of Mars missions, was first nominated by President Donald Trump and was confirmed due to his extensive experience with SpaceX and understanding of modern space endeavors.

During his second hearing, Isaacman told senators that NASA needed to accelerate its efforts to beat China in returning to the moon this decade. His confirmation brings new direction to the agency, reflecting his commitment to ambitious extraterrestrial goals.

Acting NASA chief Sean Duffy, who also heads the U.S. Transportation Department, extended his congratulations on social media, expressing optimism for NASA's future under Isaacman's leadership, particularly with the goal set for a moon mission by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

