Leopard Causes Chaos in Bhayandar: Four Injured in Residential Attack

A leopard attack in Bhayandar, Maharashtra, left four people injured, causing panic in a residential area. The big cat was eventually tranquilized and captured by officials. The injured were treated and are stable, while the leopard is set for rehabilitation at the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Thane | Updated: 19-12-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard strayed into a residential complex in Bhayandar, Maharashtra, causing panic as it injured four individuals. The incident occurred on Friday morning, prompting swift action from authorities.

The leopard, after attacking passersby, entered a building named 'Parijat' and continued its rampage before hiding in a room. The chaos led to residents seeking shelter indoors.

Officials, including local police, fire brigade, and forest department teams, managed to tranquilize and capture the leopard. It will now be rehabilitated at the Leopard Rescue Center in Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

