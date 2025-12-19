Leopard Causes Chaos in Bhayandar: Four Injured in Residential Attack

A leopard strayed into a residential complex in Bhayandar, Maharashtra, causing panic as it injured four individuals. The incident occurred on Friday morning, prompting swift action from authorities.

The leopard, after attacking passersby, entered a building named 'Parijat' and continued its rampage before hiding in a room. The chaos led to residents seeking shelter indoors.

Officials, including local police, fire brigade, and forest department teams, managed to tranquilize and capture the leopard. It will now be rehabilitated at the Leopard Rescue Center in Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

