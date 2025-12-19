Bear Attack in Thano: A Cautionary Tale

A woman was injured in a bear attack in the Thano forest range on the outskirts of Dehradun, according to officials. The incident took place at around 4:30 pm on Thursday in Gadool village within the Thano range.

The victim, Sushila Devi, was rushed to the Himalayan Institute Hospital near Dehradun. Reports indicate she is currently out of danger. Meanwhile, Acting Divisional Forest Officer Amit Kunwar has called on local residents to stay alert, as the bear responsible for the attack has yet to enter hibernation.

Kunwar also cautioned that the bear's aggressive behavior could pose risks to individuals living close to the forested area. Local residents are advised to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)