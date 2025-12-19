Left Menu

Bear Attack in Thano: A Cautionary Tale

Sushila Devi was injured in a bear attack in the Thano forest range near Dehradun. She is now stable in hospital. Officials urge residents to remain vigilant as the bear is not in hibernation, posing ongoing risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 19-12-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 16:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was injured in a bear attack in the Thano forest range on the outskirts of Dehradun, according to officials. The incident took place at around 4:30 pm on Thursday in Gadool village within the Thano range.

The victim, Sushila Devi, was rushed to the Himalayan Institute Hospital near Dehradun. Reports indicate she is currently out of danger. Meanwhile, Acting Divisional Forest Officer Amit Kunwar has called on local residents to stay alert, as the bear responsible for the attack has yet to enter hibernation.

Kunwar also cautioned that the bear's aggressive behavior could pose risks to individuals living close to the forested area. Local residents are advised to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

