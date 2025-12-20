Lasers Rejuvenate Rome’s Ancient Column

In a modern twist on preserving history, archaeologists in Rome are employing cutting-edge laser technology to breathe new life into the ancient Column of Marcus Aurelius.

The restoration process involves using laser beams to remove accumulated grime from the 1,840-year-old monument, which stands as a tribute to the emperor's victories over barbarian tribes along the Danube.

This endeavor represents Italy's most extensive application of laser cleaning techniques, aiming to restore the brilliance of one of Rome's most iconic historic structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)