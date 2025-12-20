Lasers Rejuvenate Rome’s Ancient Column
Archaeologists in Rome are using advanced laser technology to clean the Column of Marcus Aurelius, removing decades of grime. This marks the most extensive use of laser cleaning in Italy. The 1,840-year-old column celebrates the emperor's victories and is a significant historical monument.
In a modern twist on preserving history, archaeologists in Rome are employing cutting-edge laser technology to breathe new life into the ancient Column of Marcus Aurelius.
The restoration process involves using laser beams to remove accumulated grime from the 1,840-year-old monument, which stands as a tribute to the emperor's victories over barbarian tribes along the Danube.
This endeavor represents Italy's most extensive application of laser cleaning techniques, aiming to restore the brilliance of one of Rome's most iconic historic structures.
