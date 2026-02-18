Left Menu

Delhi Government's Monumental Move: Water and Sewage Overhaul Underway

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announces water and sewage projects worth over Rs 2,000 crore to tackle longstanding issues in Rajender Nagar. Highlighting a change from previous administrations, Gupta details initiatives including new infrastructure and schemes for waiving surcharges to help consumers clear outstanding water bills.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has thrown her weight behind an ambitious infrastructural push worth over Rs 2,000 crore in the water and sewage sector. Announced on Wednesday, these projects are aimed at addressing persistent issues plaguing the Rajender Nagar area.

Gupta highlighted the Delhi Jal Board's (DJB) initiatives, which include the installation of new water pipelines, sewer systems, and underground reservoirs. She emphasized that unlike previous administrations, this government is using public funds for the residents' needs, claiming, "We have worked tirelessly for nearly a year to address Delhi's concerns."

Further, Gupta elaborated on a DJB scheme that has provided waivers on late payment surcharges, benefiting 3,52,000 customers already and collecting over Rs 400 crore. This scheme, which now extends to commercial clients, aims to encourage consumers to clear their outstanding water bills.

