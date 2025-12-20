Urgent Relocation: Dhanbad's Safety Mandate

Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Aditya Ranjan has issued a directive to the Jharkhand Rehabilitation Development Authority (JRDA) to evaluate the land and property valuations of legal title holders residing within dangerous fire zones. The assessment is set to be completed within ten days.

The directive follows a review meeting where it was confirmed that verification of legal title holders in several areas has already been concluded. The deputy commissioner urged the JRDA to finalize the assessment of land and related structures by December 30, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

According to officials, a comprehensive 2019 survey identified 1,40,946 families in 595 mine fire zones in the Jharia Coalfield, 32,064 of whom have legal land titles. The deputy commissioner has mandated that selected families in the most hazardous areas be relocated to safer zones by December 31, emphasizing the critical need for timely action.

(With inputs from agencies.)