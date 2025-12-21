Mercury Rises: Rajasthan Sees Temperature Spike Amid Western Disturbance

Rajasthan saw a rise in night temperatures as the mercury climbed a few notches, despite most locations still recording below 10 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department stated.

The warmth follows a period of intense cold, attributed to the influence of a western disturbance. Sunday's readings showed several cities experiencing higher temperatures than in recent days.

Looking ahead, the meteorological department anticipates a temperature drop by 2-3 degrees from December 24, due to incoming northerly winds. Dense fog is expected to form over northern and western regions around December 23 and 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)