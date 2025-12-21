Elephant Calf Finds New Home at Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

A lone 19-day-old elephant calf has made its way to Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) after getting separated from its mother in the forests of Bijnor. Despite multiple attempts to bring mother and calf back together, forest officials ultimately decided a relocation was in the calf's best interest.

This newborn, born on December 2, was received by Deputy Director Manish Singh, who assured specialized care. The calf is being kept in a carefully monitored environment mimicking its natural habitat, away from disturbances. Furthermore, the necessity of a specialized diet and exhaustive monitoring was emphasized by PTR staff.

Led by Dr. Daksh Gangwar, PTR's veterinarian, a dedicated team is assigned to ensure constant surveillance and care for the calf, which includes health assessments and dietary adherence. The team remains vigilant in preventing any infections, treating the calf like a newborn to ensure its healthy development.