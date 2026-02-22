Forest Department Officer Faces Charges Over False Marriage Promise

In a troubling case unfolding in the Rasra area, Ugrasen Kumar Jaiswal, a sub-inspector from the Forest Department, faces legal action for allegedly tricking a woman into a relationship. The woman, 33, claims Jaiswal promised marriage as a pretext for physical relations lasting six months.

The accused, who now refuses marriage and allegedly issued threats upon confrontation, has been charged based on her complaint. The charges include sections for deceitful intercourse and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The incident has sparked local concern and highlights issues of trust misuse.

Police officers, led by Station House Officer Sanjay Shukla, have registered an FIR and are pressing forward with the investigation. This case underscores the ongoing challenge of addressing personal deceptions within legal frameworks.