Controversy Erupts Over Aravalli Hills Mining Plans

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accuses the Centre of selling Aravalli Hills for mining. He disputes claims by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav about limited mining impact. Gehlot criticizes the new definition of Aravalli Ranges and questions the intent of changes to Sariska's protected status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-12-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 22:06 IST
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has charged the central government with conspiring to 'sell' the Aravalli Hills for mining purposes, under the guise of environmental protection. Accusing the government of weakening safeguards, Gehlot challenges Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav's assertion that mining will only affect 0.19% of the Aravallis.

Gehlot also criticized the recent redefinition of Aravalli Hills by the Supreme Court, predicting it will lead to legal and ecological vulnerabilities for 90% of the range. He argues that this redefinition, alongside government approvals for altering Sariska Tiger Reserve's boundaries, points to plans favoring mining interests.

Highlighting past successes of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) in environmental protections, Gehlot lamented the dilution of its powers. He alleged rapid approvals for mining near Sariska were irregular, with intent to revise the Critical Tiger Habitat boundaries. The Supreme Court has put a stay on these decisions, raising further questions about governmental motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

