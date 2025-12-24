Left Menu

Christmas Chaos: California Braces for Severe Holiday Storms

California officials are advising holiday travelers to stay off the roads as strong winter storms threaten with extreme weather conditions. Heavy rains, winds, and mountain snow could create hazardous travel conditions. Officials are preparing for potential flooding and mudslides in areas affected by previous wildfires.

  • Country:
  • United States

California officials and weather forecasters are urging holiday travelers to steer clear of the roads this Christmas Eve and Day due to a series of intense winter storms poised to unleash persistent rain, fierce winds, and mountain snow throughout Friday.

Expecting millions of travelers across the state, hazardous driving conditions might be unavoidable as atmospheric rivers are predicted to sweep through California, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologist Ariel Cohen in Los Angeles advised, 'If you're planning to be on the roads for the Christmas holidays, please reconsider your plans.'

Southern California officials brace for potential flash flooding and mudslides, particularly in areas previously ravaged by wildfires. Evacuation orders are starting as forecasters anticipate the region's wettest Christmas in years, with heavy rain, wind, and snow warnings extending through much of the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

