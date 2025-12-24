Devastating Nursing Home Explosion Near Philadelphia: Survivors Rescued Amid Chaos

A pair of explosions, likely caused by a gas leak, devastated the Silver Lake Nursing Home near Philadelphia on Tuesday. The blasts resulted in at least two deaths and numerous injuries as emergency responders scrambled to rescue trapped survivors.

Bristol Township Fire Marshal Kevin Dippolito reported that the explosions caused part of the building's structure to collapse, forcing firefighters to navigate blocked stairwells and damaged elevators to extricate victims. Despite the chaos, all patients have been accounted for by late evening.

Governor Josh Shapiro commended the community's swift response, emphasizing their role in assisting emergency efforts. Rescue operations continued into the night as teams worked to clear rubble, while the incident remained under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)