Breathing Shadows: The Unseen Mental Toll of Delhi's Toxic Air

As Delhi grapples with persistent air quality issues, experts have raised alarms over its underreported impact on mental health, suggesting it could be as grave as physical ailments. Air pollution is playing an insidious role in increasing rates of psychological disorders including depression, anxiety, and cognitive degeneration.

Medical practitioners cite research linking inhalation of polluted air with cognitive impairments, particularly in vulnerable demographics such as children and the elderly. Long-term exposure has been associated with heightened risks of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, alongside memory issues and lowered IQ levels in children.

Mental health professionals argue for a reevaluation of public health policies, urging the inclusion of psychological impacts in pollution countermeasures. They emphasize the necessity for mental health interventions, urban greening, and stricter controls on emissions to mitigate the crisis effectively.