Sidewalk Chaos: Hawker Encroachment Linked to Tragic Mumbai Bus Accident

A bus accident in Mumbai has highlighted the dangers posed by sidewalk encroachments. Witnesses reported that hawkers forced pedestrians onto the road, leading to a collision that claimed four lives and injured nine others. The accident occurred near Bhandup railway station, a notoriously congested area.

Eyewitness Saimini Mudaliyar described the chaotic scene, noting, "I heard a loud thud and saw people being thrown from the impact." She also mentioned that several individuals were trapped underneath the bus, prompting bystanders to rush to their aid.

Following the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemaraj Rajput assured that all angles, including driver inebriation and vehicle condition, would be investigated. The site remains under heavy police watch, with forensic teams collecting evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)