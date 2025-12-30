Navigating New Year’s Eve: Delhi's Traffic Advisory Unveiled

In anticipation of bustling New Year's Eve celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police has rolled out a comprehensive traffic advisory for Connaught Place and adjacent areas. Starting 7 pm on December 31, restrictions will be in place to manage the influx of visitors eager to usher in the new year.

Authorities have delineated specific road closures to streamline vehicular and pedestrian movement. Locations around Connaught Place, such as Mandi House and Patel Chowk, will see access limits. Only vehicles with prior permissions can navigate the Inner, Middle, or Outer Circles.

Additionally, heavy foot traffic near India Gate may prompt further diversions. Police urge the use of alternative routes and suggest public transport as limited parking is available. Planned special parking spaces will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.