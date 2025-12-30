Muted Opening on Wall Street Following Tech Stock Turbulence
Wall Street's major indexes opened quietly on Tuesday after facing significant losses the previous day. The Dow dropped 27.1 points, S&P 500 fell by 5.3 points, and Nasdaq decreased by 8.7 points, attributed to a slump in technology stocks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:04 IST
Wall Street began Tuesday's trading session on a quiet note, continuing the trend of a steep decline from the previous day due to pressure on technology stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.1 points, marking a 0.06% drop to 48,434.88 at the market opening.
Similarly, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite experienced slight decreases of 5.3 points and 8.7 points, respectively, with investors cautious after Monday's sharp sell-off in tech shares.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
European Markets Stall: Investors Eye Fed Minutes After Record Highs
Wall Street's Rollercoaster: Tech Retreats & Stock Market Dynamics
Bullish Trends Emerge in Chinese Stock Markets After Nine-Day Rally
Indian Stock Market Slides Amid Lackluster Trade
Santa Claus Rally Sparks Hope for Investors in 2026