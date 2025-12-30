Muted Opening on Wall Street Following Tech Stock Turbulence

Wall Street began Tuesday's trading session on a quiet note, continuing the trend of a steep decline from the previous day due to pressure on technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.1 points, marking a 0.06% drop to 48,434.88 at the market opening.

Similarly, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite experienced slight decreases of 5.3 points and 8.7 points, respectively, with investors cautious after Monday's sharp sell-off in tech shares.

