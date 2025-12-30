Left Menu

Muted Opening on Wall Street Following Tech Stock Turbulence

Wall Street's major indexes opened quietly on Tuesday after facing significant losses the previous day. The Dow dropped 27.1 points, S&P 500 fell by 5.3 points, and Nasdaq decreased by 8.7 points, attributed to a slump in technology stocks.

30-12-2025
Wall Street began Tuesday's trading session on a quiet note, continuing the trend of a steep decline from the previous day due to pressure on technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.1 points, marking a 0.06% drop to 48,434.88 at the market opening.

Similarly, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite experienced slight decreases of 5.3 points and 8.7 points, respectively, with investors cautious after Monday's sharp sell-off in tech shares.

