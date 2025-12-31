Pakistan's Population: A Strategic Asset for 2026 Development
As Pakistan heads into 2026 with over 225 million people, the UNFPA emphasizes a strategic, rights-based approach to population management. Focusing on gender equality, climate resilience, and improved health and education, the UNFPA calls for reforms in national planning and financing to drive sustainable development.
The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has identified Pakistan's burgeoning population, projected to exceed 225 million by 2026, as a strategic asset for sustainable development rather than a burden.
According to the UNFPA, addressing high population growth alongside persistent gender inequality and climate vulnerability is crucial for the country. These issues necessitate a shift in how population considerations are integrated into national planning and financing, particularly in the National Finance Commission (NFC) formula.
The UNFPA advocates for measurable progress in gender equality, climate resilience, and improved quality of health and education services. This approach would promote human development, encourage innovation, and translate policies into tangible community benefits. The agency also calls for the implementation of Council of Common Interests' recommendations to tackle maternal mortality, family planning needs, and gender-based challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
