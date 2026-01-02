Left Menu

Devastating Floods Hit Afghanistan Amid Unseasonal Rains

Afghanistan's severe weather with heavy rains and snowfall led to flash floods, killing 17 and injuring 11 across multiple provinces. The floods also damaged infrastructure and affected urban and rural communities. The National Disaster Management Authority is assessing the damage, and international aid appeals highlight ongoing humanitarian needs.

Updated: 02-01-2026 05:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Unprecedented heavy rains and snowfall have brought severe flash floods to Afghanistan, ending a prolonged dry spell but leaving a trail of devastation. At least 17 individuals have lost their lives, while 11 others sustained injuries, according to Afghanistan's National Disaster Management Authority.

One of the most tragic incidents happened in the Herat province's Kabkan district, where a roof collapse claimed the lives of five family members, including two children, as reported by the Herat governor's office. The floods have disrupted daily life across various regions, destroying infrastructure and affecting 1,800 families.

Amid worsening climate conditions, Afghanistan remains at great risk from extreme weather events, exacerbated by conflict and poor infrastructure. International agencies have flagged the country as one of the biggest humanitarian crises, launching a $1.7 billion appeal to aid millions in urgent need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

