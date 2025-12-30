2025: The Year Climate Change Showed Its Full Force
The 2025 annual report by World Weather Attribution reveals climate change has intensified extreme weather globally, making severe events more frequent. While efforts have been made to cut carbon emissions, they have not prevented rising global temperatures. Vulnerable communities remain disproportionately impacted.
In 2025, the World Weather Attribution's annual report highlights the exacerbating role of climate change in intensifying extreme weather worldwide. Events such as heatwaves, droughts, storms, and wildfires have pushed millions to the brink of adaptation, challenging communities across the globe.
Scientists stress the urgent need to reduce fossil fuel consumption to mitigate the worsening impacts of climate change. Despite efforts to cut carbon emissions, global temperatures continue to rise, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations and leading to significant economic losses.
The report identifies 157 extreme weather events in 2025, with heatwaves and storms being the most frequent. The findings underscore the urgent need for policymakers to address these growing threats and protect at-risk communities from future climate disasters.
