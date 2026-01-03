Left Menu

Chill Grips Kashmir as Temperatures Plummet Below Freezing Point

Kashmir witnesses a frigid spell with temperatures plunging below freezing across most areas. Srinagar recorded a chilling minus 1.5°C, while Gulmarg hit a severe minus 6.5°C. Despite clear skies, snow in the higher reaches is anticipated. The 'Chilla-e-Kalan' period has begun, intensifying cold conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-01-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 14:42 IST
Chill Grips Kashmir as Temperatures Plummet Below Freezing Point
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

After a brief respite, cold weather has returned to Kashmir, bringing sub-zero temperatures across the region, officials reported on Saturday.

In Srinagar, the minimum temperature plummeted to minus 1.5 degrees Celsius on Friday night, marking a significant drop from the previous night's 0.1 degrees Celsius.

In North Kashmir, the renowned ski resort of Gulmarg emerged as the coldest location with temperatures hitting minus 6.5 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Pahalgam in South Kashmir experienced lows of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, and Qazigund, the entrance to the valley, witnessed temperatures of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius. Kokernag recorded minus 0.8 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in North Kashmir registered minus 1.6 degrees Celsius.

The region has entered 'Chilla-e-Kalan', a 40-day phase characterized by intense cold when nightly temperatures typically dip well below freezing.

Despite the evident chill, current temperatures are showing an anomaly from usual patterns, with plains yet to experience any snowfall this season, while the India Meteorological Department forecasts some light rain or snow in isolated areas on January 5 and 6, with predominantly dry conditions expected until January 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

 Venezuela
2
Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

 India
3
Italy Monitors Italian Community Amid Venezuela's Unrest

Italy Monitors Italian Community Amid Venezuela's Unrest

 Italy
4
U.S. Arrests Venezuelan President Maduro: A Bold Move

U.S. Arrests Venezuelan President Maduro: A Bold Move

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026