Chill Grips Kashmir as Temperatures Plummet Below Freezing Point

After a brief respite, cold weather has returned to Kashmir, bringing sub-zero temperatures across the region, officials reported on Saturday.

In Srinagar, the minimum temperature plummeted to minus 1.5 degrees Celsius on Friday night, marking a significant drop from the previous night's 0.1 degrees Celsius.

In North Kashmir, the renowned ski resort of Gulmarg emerged as the coldest location with temperatures hitting minus 6.5 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Pahalgam in South Kashmir experienced lows of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, and Qazigund, the entrance to the valley, witnessed temperatures of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius. Kokernag recorded minus 0.8 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in North Kashmir registered minus 1.6 degrees Celsius.

The region has entered 'Chilla-e-Kalan', a 40-day phase characterized by intense cold when nightly temperatures typically dip well below freezing.

Despite the evident chill, current temperatures are showing an anomaly from usual patterns, with plains yet to experience any snowfall this season, while the India Meteorological Department forecasts some light rain or snow in isolated areas on January 5 and 6, with predominantly dry conditions expected until January 4.

