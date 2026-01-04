Winter Chill Grips North India: Fog, Cold Wave, and Freezing Temperatures in Full Force

Winter has cast its chill over north India, leading to a drop in day temperatures in Delhi and reduced visibility due to dense fog in various parts of Rajasthan. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain or snow in Kashmir's higher reaches in the coming days.

Delhi registered a maximum temperature below the seasonal average, with areas like Ridge and Lodhi Road recording lower than usual temperatures. The air quality index in the capital city remains 'very poor', while a cold wave is expected to persist in isolated areas until January 6, as per IMD predictions.

Kashmir endures freezing conditions, with regions like Srinagar and Gulmarg recording sub-zero temperatures as part of the ongoing Chilla-e-Kalan period. The IMD also forecasts a gradual decline in minimum temperatures across Central and East India, alongside a potential increase in Gujarat in the coming days.