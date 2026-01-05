Controversial Bridge over Muriganga: A Political Tug-of-War
Chief Minister Banerjee has laid the foundation for the Gangasagar Setu, aiming to connect Sagar Island with the mainland, enhancing connectivity and economic opportunities. However, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari criticizes the move, citing lack of central clearances and land acquisition as major hurdles.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently initiated the construction of the 'Gangasagar Setu', a 5-kilometer bridge aimed at linking Sagar Island with the mainland. This infrastructure project, valued at Rs 1,700 crore, is spearheaded by construction giant Larsen & Toubro. Banerjee claims it will solve connectivity issues, boost local commerce, and aid pilgrim flow during the Gangasagar Mela.
The announcement has ignited a political spat, with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari criticizing the move as a pre-election ploy. Adhikari argues that the state government lacks the necessary central clearance and has made no real progress in terms of land acquisition or issuing tenders for the project.
The bridge represents a significant promise for economic upliftment, enhancing access for millions visiting the Kapil Muni temple. Yet, without critical central approvals and completed groundwork, the implementation of this ambitious project remains uncertain, mirroring political tensions as West Bengal approaches assembly elections.
