Left Menu

Controversial Bridge over Muriganga: A Political Tug-of-War

Chief Minister Banerjee has laid the foundation for the Gangasagar Setu, aiming to connect Sagar Island with the mainland, enhancing connectivity and economic opportunities. However, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari criticizes the move, citing lack of central clearances and land acquisition as major hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangasagar | Updated: 05-01-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:43 IST
Controversial Bridge over Muriganga: A Political Tug-of-War
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently initiated the construction of the 'Gangasagar Setu', a 5-kilometer bridge aimed at linking Sagar Island with the mainland. This infrastructure project, valued at Rs 1,700 crore, is spearheaded by construction giant Larsen & Toubro. Banerjee claims it will solve connectivity issues, boost local commerce, and aid pilgrim flow during the Gangasagar Mela.

The announcement has ignited a political spat, with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari criticizing the move as a pre-election ploy. Adhikari argues that the state government lacks the necessary central clearance and has made no real progress in terms of land acquisition or issuing tenders for the project.

The bridge represents a significant promise for economic upliftment, enhancing access for millions visiting the Kapil Muni temple. Yet, without critical central approvals and completed groundwork, the implementation of this ambitious project remains uncertain, mirroring political tensions as West Bengal approaches assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Deposed Leader Maduro Faces U.S. Justice in New York Court

Venezuela's Deposed Leader Maduro Faces U.S. Justice in New York Court

 United States
2
Revolutionizing Aquaculture: India's First Integrated RAS Trout Farm Unveiled

Revolutionizing Aquaculture: India's First Integrated RAS Trout Farm Unveile...

 India
3
Attempted Break-in at VP JD Vance's Ohio Home

Attempted Break-in at VP JD Vance's Ohio Home

 Global
4
Sovereignty Steadfast: Mexico's Stance Against U.S. Intervention

Sovereignty Steadfast: Mexico's Stance Against U.S. Intervention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026