New Rules Ease Land Acquisition Norms for Non-Coal Mining Projects

The environment ministry has announced a pivotal change in policy concerning non-coal mining projects, eliminating the need for developers to present proof of land acquisition for environmental clearance applications.

Previously mandatory, this requirement was reconsidered after numerous requests to ease the conditions attached to environmental clearances (ECs). The non-coal mining Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) endorsed the change, arguing that delinking landowner consent from EC grants is practical and sensible.

The memorandum also highlighted cases where mining operations commenced post-EC while the land acquisition took place in stages. The updated memorandum underscores that demanding land acquisition proof during EC appraisals may be impractical for several projects across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)