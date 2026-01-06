Left Menu

New Rules Ease Land Acquisition Norms for Non-Coal Mining Projects

The environment ministry has removed the requirement for non-coal mining project developers to show proof of land acquisition when applying for environmental clearance. The change follows recommendations from the Expert Appraisal Committee and aims to expedite project clearance while considering phased land acquisition processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The environment ministry has announced a pivotal change in policy concerning non-coal mining projects, eliminating the need for developers to present proof of land acquisition for environmental clearance applications.

Previously mandatory, this requirement was reconsidered after numerous requests to ease the conditions attached to environmental clearances (ECs). The non-coal mining Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) endorsed the change, arguing that delinking landowner consent from EC grants is practical and sensible.

The memorandum also highlighted cases where mining operations commenced post-EC while the land acquisition took place in stages. The updated memorandum underscores that demanding land acquisition proof during EC appraisals may be impractical for several projects across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

