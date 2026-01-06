Left Menu

Reviving Giants: Indian Vultures Return to Melghat

The Bombay Natural History Society has released 15 critically endangered Indian vultures at Melghat Tiger Reserve as part of a conservation program. Translocated from Pinjore, these vultures were fitted with tracking devices to monitor their adaptation and survival. The initiative aims to overcome challenges like food scarcity and harmful drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:44 IST
The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) has taken a decisive step in vulture conservation by releasing 15 critically endangered Indian vultures into the Melghat Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. This release is part of an initiative to revive the vulture population in this area.

The birds, initially brought from the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre in Pinjore, were carefully acclimatized to their new surroundings in the Somthana Range of Melghat. Outfitted with GSM and satellite tags, researchers will track the vultures' movements post-release to study their adaptation and survival.

The conservation program, however, contends with challenges such as limited available prey and the presence of harmful veterinary drugs. To mitigate these issues, BNHS has established feeding stations and safe sources for cattle carcasses. BNHS Director Kishor Rithe remains hopeful that this project will reestablish a thriving vulture population in Melghat.

