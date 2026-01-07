Left Menu

Tremors Without Tragedy: Philippines 6.7 Magnitude Earthquake Rumbles

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the southern islands of the Philippines. The US Geological Survey reports no immediate damage or injuries, although local authorities remain cautious. Phivolcs, the local seismology agency, warns of potential aftershocks but rules out tsunami risks.

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the Philippines' southern islands on Wednesday, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). While the event raised concerns, there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The USGS pinpointed the quake's depth at 10 km, occurring approximately 68 km east of Baculin in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur province. Meanwhile, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) measured the tremor at 6.4 magnitude and at a deeper depth of 23 km, issuing warnings of possible aftershocks and damage.

Local officials, including Joey Monato, police chief of Hinatuan, reported no major incidents, although residents temporarily evacuated buildings. Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol noted that previous earthquakes in the region were more severe but assured that this tremor was too deep to trigger destructive tsunamis. The Philippines, part of the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' regularly experiences seismic activity.

