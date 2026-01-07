ISRO's PSLV-C62 Mission: A Global Leap in Space Collaboration

India's ambitious space program, led by ISRO, is set for another milestone with the PSLV-C62 mission scheduled for January 12, 2026. This launch, from Sriharikota, signifies a new era of strategic satellite deployment and international cooperation.

The centerpiece of this mission is the EOS-N1 satellite, an imaging satellite crafted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, aimed at enhancing national strategic capabilities. The mission underscores the collaboration between ISRO and various global entities, demonstrated by the inclusion of the Kestrel Initial Demonstrator, developed by a Spanish startup.

Enhancing the mission's global footprint, the PSLV-C62 will carry 17 additional commercial payloads from a diverse array of countries including India, the United States, and several European nations. To foster public engagement, ISRO has opened its Launch View Gallery for spectators, encouraging registration through an online portal.