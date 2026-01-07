Elephant Rampage in Jharkhand: 13 Dead in Two Days

An elephant has wreaked havoc in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, killing 13 people in separate incidents over a span of two days, a senior forest official reported.

According to Chaibasa Divisional Forest Officer Aditya Narayan, the attacks left four others injured. The rogue elephant entered Noamundi and Hatgamariah police station areas late Tuesday, trampling six individuals, including four family members, to death. The previous day it had claimed seven lives in Kolhan, Narayan revealed.

Efforts are underway by forest officials, with expert assistance from West Bengal, to guide the elephant back to its habitat. The rampage has also led to the cancellation of six train services in the Chakradharpur division. BJP leader and former chief minister Madhu Koda criticized the forest department for failing to resolve the problem, demanding relief and rehabilitation for the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)